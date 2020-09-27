Chilly rain continues through Sunday evening

A chilly rain continues to fall Sunday evening following a cold front that passed through earlier in the day. Light, to at times moderate, rain will continue through much of the evening. There may even be a slight uptick in the intensity of the rain a little before Midnight. Even though the cold front has passed a trough of low pressure in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere has allowed the band of rain to develop. The trough of low pressure will pass through most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin by Monday morning.

The majority of the rainfall should be passing east of I-39 between 1am and 2am, but a few lingering showers will still be around through sunrise Monday. Temperatures warmed into the low 70s for some Sunday afternoon, but were quick to cool into the 50s once the rain arrived. Overnight lows won’t dip too far beyond 50 degrees Monday morning, only rising to around 60 degrees Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers will continue again during the afternoon Monday but are not expected to be as steady as Sunday’s rain. Rain chances decreases by Monday evening with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy during the overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s for the start of Tuesday.