After a couple quiet, but cold, late November days our weather pattern turns a little more active as we enter into the beginning of the December.

For the remainder of Wednesday evening skies will stay mostly clear as temperatures fall through the 30s, down into the mid-20s overnight. A little added moisture from some snow melting Wednesday afternoon could lead to patchy fog through the night as well. Thursday will begin with sunshine, but we will see a gradual increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening.

A rather active jet stream will move across the Plains Thursday as low pressure develops in northern Texas. This low will lift northeast, moving towards Missouri and central Illinois Friday morning. Moisture ahead of the low will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms from the Gulf, up through the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys. Severe thunderstorms are possible from Texas to the panhandle of Florida Thursday and Friday.

Over the last couple of days models have been lifting the northern edge of the moisture further north, impacting more of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. At the same time, a cold front in the Upper Midwest is forecast to move south through Wisconsin and northern Illinois Thursday afternoon. Colder air behind the front will settle into the region Friday morning. As the moisture interacts with the colder air aloft a period of a rain/snow mix will be possible, along with the potential for wet, slushy snow shortly after sunrise Friday.

Some accumulating snow may occur, especially south of the state line, and could be enough to cause some travel issues Friday morning. It’s a tricky forecast, to say the least, and one you should pay attention to over the next 24 hours! Chances are high that at least an inch of snow will occur, but trends for amounts more than an inch are beginning to go up.

Following Friday morning another chance for a rain/snow mix will occur Friday evening/night, then again into the weekend.