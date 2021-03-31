Chilly start to the month of April; Warmth returns for Easter

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon were nearly 20-25 degrees *colder* than what they have been the last couple of days. That’s in part to a rather strong cold front that came barreling through the Stateline Tuesday evening. Highs ahead of the front warmed into the 60s Monday and Tuesday, but only reached the low 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Blustery northwest winds will ease a little Wednesday night as strong high pressure slides down the Plains. Temperatures overnight will fall into the low 20s, officially reaching 20 degrees Thursday morning for Rockford. We’ll see plenty of sunshine for Thursday, but still plenty of chills with highs in the low 40s.

Southerly winds return Friday as high pressure slides into the Southeast. Winds will be breezy both Friday and Saturday, bringing temperatures into the low 50s Friday and upper 60s Saturday. The warmth continues for Easter Sunday with highs reaching the low 70s. The 70 degree warmth will continue into next week, but the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will return as well. Our average first 70 degree day typically occurs around April 1st in northern Illinois. So Sunday’s high of 72 degrees is right on track.