And just like that, winter’s chill has returned. After topping out in the upper 50s Friday, temperatures Saturday afternoon sat in the upper 30s. This temperature drop continues.

Clouds stick around Sunday as well as a chilly northwest wind. Both of which will play a huge role into this weekend’s chilly end as highs will be limited to the low 30s.

If you have any late-weekend plans, bundle up. While temperatures will be in the 30s this afternoon, that northwest wind will make it feel more like the low 20s.

Towards sunset, clouds gradually decrease. That will leave us with a few clouds overnight, allowing lows to fall to seasonable levels, in the low 20s. High pressure settling to our south will bring a sun-filled start to the work week.

That, along with a change in wind to the southwest will bring temperatures up a few degrees. Most will land in the upper 30s Monday. Skies turn partly cloudy Monday night into Tuesday as a weak frontal boundary sweeps through.

Forecast models showed a very dry atmosphere in place as it slides on through. Meaning, rain chances will be extremely low with it’s passage. This will however change our winds to the west-northwest for Tuesday, leaving highs in the mid-30s.

Following Tuesday morning’s cold front, there isn’t much of a chance for any precipitation until our next disturbance arrives Friday night. Conditions remain dry for the second half of the work week, with highs climbing into the low 40s.