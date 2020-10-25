Chilly Temps Persist, Next System Will Bring Rain/Snow Mix Sunday Night

Despite seeing some sunshine throughout our Saturday, temperatures ended up well-below average. Typically at this point in the year, our average highs tend to be in the upper 50s-low 60s. While most ended up in the low 40s, Rockford’s Airport observed a high of 46°. Similar temperatures will be felt for the end of the weekend, as a chilly northeast breeze sticks around. However, a system coming in from the west will bring the Stateline not only chances to see more rain, but also a few snowflakes.

As this system approaches the region, cloud cover will increase overnight. Thankfully, we’ll remain dry as most of the action remains to our west. But chilly temps will be felt by daybreak, as overnight lows drop back down into the low to mid 30s. Similar to today, cloudy skies and a chilly northeast breeze will hold highs in the mid to upper 40s. A majority of the daylight hours on Sunday will be dry, with model guidance holding off rain chances until late in the evening. The atmosphere, especially in the mid-levels is going to remain exceptionally dry. Meaning, rain is going to be difficult to come by throughout the day. So that shouldn’t put a damper on any plans you have for the end of the weekend.

With that being said, I would plan on giving yourself extra time as you prepare to head out the door Monday morning. The area of high pressure that is currently over the Upper Midwest, will continue help pull in cold air from the northeast. This will bring at least some potential for a few snow showers before sunrise Monday morning. Now, we aren’t talking about a lot of snow. There is still some uncertainty regarding how heavy precipitation will be with this system, but there we’re not ruling out the possibility of some areas picking up a dusting to a quick inch. Especially on grassy surfaces. Models continue to show this system moving out by mid-day, allowing drier conditions to filter in. We may even see a few breaks in the clouds by Monday evening.