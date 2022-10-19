Long Windy Stretch:

Along with the cooler-than-average temperatures, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin has seen quite the wind since early last week. When you take the average of Rockford’s peak wind gust over the last 8 days, it comes to a whopping 36.4 mph.

Fortunately for us, winds will simmer down some today, but remain rather chilly out of the northwest. This will make for another cooler-than average day across the region before big-time improvements arrive for the upcoming weekend.

Chilly Wednesday:

Before heading out the door this morning, make sure to pack on those layers. Temperatures early on are sitting in the upper 20s and low 30s, with wind chills registering in the low 20s. From there, we’ll see a similar temperature climb into the afternoon, with most landing just shy of 50°. With an area of high pressure sitting over the central and southern plains, mixed sun can be expected from start to finish.

Overnight, a few clouds remain present, with temperatures falling on either side of the 30-degree mark. The difference-maker however is the change in wind direction that occurs overnight. By the time we wake up Thursday morning, winds will be coming out of the southwest. This will help crank up the heat, bringing high temperatures back above-average for the late-week days and the weekend.

Upward Trend Commences:

Southwest winds and sunshine dominate much of the day Thursday, resulting in high temperatures closer to the 60-degree mark. We’ll warm even further into the weekend with highs in the low 70s stretching from Friday to Sunday.

However, Sunday features an increase in cloud cover with rain chances being not too far behind. This all comes with our next cold front which will help carry rain chances into the start of next week. Another upper-level trough sliding into the western Great Lakes will slowly bring this mild stretch to an end, cooling down temperatures down into the middle of next week.