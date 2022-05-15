We were dealing with quite a bit of rain earlier today, but conditions have greatly improved since with the rain ending and skies clearing over the last few hours. Later tonight, we will be able to see a Super Flower Blood Moon tonight! A lunar eclipse will happen later this evening, peaking just after 11 PM. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, so make sure to grab an extra layer if you plan to be out viewing later!

Overall, temperatures drop down into the low 50s by early tomorrow morning as skies continue to clear. A few spots might make it down into the upper 40s, so it might feel a bit chilly tomorrow morning!

Sunshine returns tomorrow as temperatures also make it back into the 70s. Winds will increase through the afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures look to remain in this pattern of 60s and 70s for a bit longer, as the Climate Prediction Center 6-10 Day Outlook is predicting a decent chance of seeing below normal temperatures again between May 21st and 25th.

Temperatures this week remain much closer to normal than last week, and no 90-degree days are in sight! Our next chances for rain return Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then again toward the end of the week.

