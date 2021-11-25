Clearing skies Thanksgiving night means a cold start Friday morning

There were plenty of chills to be felt Thanksgiving afternoon as temperatures held steady in the mid to low 30s. Officially the high temperature was 45 degrees, but that was reached shortly before 4am. Once the colder air kicked in temperatures continued their slow fall throughout the day. Breezy Northwest winds also kept wind chills for most of the afternoon in the 20s.

Cloud cover was in abundance as well, but started to clear from west to east just as the sun was setting. Temperatures, as a result, will begin to fall a little faster under the clearing sky and winds that should be weakening as high pressure builds in. Some of the coldest air we’ve felt so far this season is on tap Friday morning, with low temperatures dipping into the low to mid teens. The official forecast low for Rockford is 14 degrees. Our coldest morning so far has been 18 degrees, back on the morning of the 23rd and 19th.

As quick as the skies are to clear Thursday night, the cloud cover will roll back in Friday as moisture moves in from the northwest. The extremely dry air should limit any precipitation from falling during that time, but look for the cloud cover to thicken up throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to only make it to the low to mid 30s.