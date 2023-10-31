Halloween Clipper:

A glance at radar this morning shows a very pronounced “clipper” system approaching the region from the northwest. Moisture moving in ahead of this potent system has resulted in a band of light snow that is pushing through from west to east.

Timing Out The Impacts:

Any snow that occurs before mid-morning will be short-lived, lasting for about an hour or two. But this early round of snow could end up being enough to cause impacts to the morning commute. For the most part, accumulations are likely to be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses.

But with temperatures sitting at or below 32-degrees, this could cause some slick conditions for those traveling. As the surface low tracks overhead late this morning into the early afternoon, the threat for snow showers and even snow squalls increases.

Temperatures by this afternoon will end up above freezing, landing in the mid to upper 30s. This should reduce the threat for accumulations on the roads.

However, the biggest concern for travelers will be the quick drop in visibility that accompanies any intense snow shower or squall. All in all, accumulations will end up less than 1″, with snow wrapping up before the evening commute commences.

Left behind will be quite the chilly breeze, which will result in wind chill values in the upper teens and low 20s for trick-or-treat hours. As we’ve been hinting at since late last week, it will VERY important to bundle up the kids before they head out for candy.