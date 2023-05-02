Clouds have filled back in Tuesday afternoon following mostly sunny skies earlier in the day. The sunshine did help to warm temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s, with Rockford reaching 60 degrees. Still a little below average but moving in the right direction.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through sunset with partly cloudy skies expected overnight. Gusty northwest winds will continue through the evening but should begin to weaken with the arrival of high pressure during the overnight.

Temperatures will be chilly, falling into the low 30s overnight. Patchy frost is possible but is not expected to be widespread due to the breezy winds. Sunshine will return Wednesday with temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s.