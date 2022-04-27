Clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop down to freezing level or below it in the Stateline Tuesday night. Thanks to the cold temperatures, we had reports of some frost on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Cloud cover increased Tuesday afternoon, but we had sunshine to start off the day. Despite the morning sunshine, temperatures were in the 30s and wind chills were even a few degrees cooler than the air temperature. Highs across the Stateline have reached the upper 40s/lower 50s. We now have an easterly wind that’s coming off of Lake Michigan between 10-20mph with gusts slightly stronger. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 30s Wednesday night.

We could see a few sprinkles and snowflakes Wednesday night, but better chances for widespread rain will come towards the end of the week and into the weekend. A few thunderstorms are also possible with the rising temperatures Friday night and Saturday.



The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas southwest of the Stateline, parts of southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas, for the greatest threat of severe weather Friday and Friday night.

Temperatures will stay below average Thursday with highs only reaching the lower 50s. Fortunately if you enjoy warmer weather, temperatures will climb a little bit closer to average, around the 60 degree mark, Friday and for the weekend.