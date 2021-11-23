Cloud cover increases Wednesday – Showers possible for some Wednesday evening

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the mid and upper 40s after starting off in the upper teens and low 20s. The warm up the result of a gusty south wind for much of the afternoon. High pressure moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes kept skies mostly clear, and will help keep skies mostly clear through the night. But cloud cover will increase as early as Wednesday morning, turning skies mostly cloudy Wednesday afternoon.

The south wind may briefly subside for a couple hours after sunset Tuesday, but an increasing low level jet (strong winds in the low levels of the atmosphere) are forecast to increase through the night. This will bring wind speeds back up after Midnight, gusting close to 30 mph by Wednesday morning.

It will also bring temperatures up near 40 degrees a little after sunrise. Despite the increase in cloud cover Wednesday afternoon temperatures should still be able to reach the low 50s. Wind speeds will decrease slightly through the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west and northwest.

With moisture lacking from the Gulf of Mexico, the chance for rain remains low, but as showers begin to develop towards the evening the northern edge of the rain could impact parts of DeKalb, Lee and Whiteside counties before quickly shifting east and southeast Wednesday night. Any showers that do develop would be fairly light and out of the area around Midnight.

By Thursday morning the front will have passed through the region, shifting our winds around to the northwest. Temperatures starting out in the 30s Thanksgiving morning won’t move much throughout the day, and may even fall by late afternoon and evening. Thanksgiving Day will start out under a mostly cloudy sky with the clouds lingering a bit through the afternoon. Northwest winds will gust around 25 mph helping to push wind chills down in the teens/20s. There may also be some flurries that get squeezed out during the morning but if they do, no accumulations are expected.