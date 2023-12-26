Christmas was on for the record books! Yesterday’s high of 57° now sits as the 3rd warmest on record with records dating back to 1905. In the rainfall department, Rockford picked up .57″ which is now the 2nd wettest behind 1945 (1.25″).

With really nowhere to move, the stacked occluded low over the central plains will help keep our clouds in place the next few days. As the storm system creeps closer to Illinois, colder air near the low’s center will filter in, resulting in a huge temperature drop. Expect highs to peak in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight as well as for a good chunk of the day Wednesday. Despite winds being out of the east-northeast, highs will peak in the upper 30s and low 40s. By Thursday, forecast models show the center of the low spiraling into S. Illinois. Northeasterly flow on the low’s northern side will filter in a plume of moisture, resulting in rain showers.

The biggest uncertainty with Thursday’s outcome is precipitation type as models couldn’t put a finger on how much cold air will be available. If snow were to form, it would be mainly be during the morning hours when temperatures are cold enough.

Temps climb back above freezing by the afternoon, landing in the upper 30s. So, any lingering precipitation should change over to mainly rain before chances end by the evening.