Cloud Cover Lingers into Thanksgiving, More Sunshine Ahead For Friday

First of all, HAPPY TURKEY DAY everyone! Following yesterday’s round of steady rainfall, all remains quiet this morning under an overcast sky. With thick cloud cover holding strong, temperatures overnight were very slow to cool down. If you’re up early this morning prepping the kitchen for the extensive cooking that lies ahead, temperatures to start are in the upper 30s and low 40s. Which if you compare to average is considered unseasonably mild since our average lows tend to be in the mid 20s. Although we’re stuck in the clouds this morning, I’m thankful to say that the rest of our holiday remains dry. We’ll even have an opportunity to see some sunshine once the afternoon rolls around.

Cloud cover is going to be stubborn today, clearing out slowly as we enter the afternoon hours. That’s mainly due to the fact that we still have a little bit of moisture lingering around near the surface. But as a high pressure system to our south pulls in drier air, that’s going to help break apart the leftover low-level moisture, bringing a few peeks of sunshine into the forecast. The additional sunshine, along with a decent southwesterly breeze, will allow high temperatures to climb into the upper 40s this afternoon. That may sound chilly, but it lands us roughly 5° above average. And it sure beats the 36° we saw on Thanksgiving last year. Winds, ahead of an approaching cold front, could gust up to 15-20 mph at times. But overall, it’s going to be a nice, quiet, and mild turkey day across the Stateline.

As for tonight, model guidance continues to show a cold front arriving from the northwest shortly after midnight. We shouldn’t expect to see any rain chances pop up with this cold front. Mainly due to the fact that this front literally has no moisture to work with. Cloud cover is expected to increase early on in the night as the front approaches, with skies clearing out some once it’s to our east-southeast. With that being said, any cloud cover that sticks around into Friday morning will slowly make an exit by the afternoon. Under plenty of sunshine, highs for weeks end will top out a few degrees cooler than today, in the mid 40s.