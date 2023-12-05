Clouds, clouds, and more clouds! That’s how you could describe the first five days of December. Cloud cover will continue Wednesday, but we briefly see a return of sunshine Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm through the 50s!

Cloud cover Tuesday night will remain in place as temperatures cool, but moisture hangs on near the surface. This will lead to a cloudy start Wednesday despite high pressure slipping south of the Stateline. Throughout the day drier air will move into the Midwest helping erode some of the cloud cover away, turning skies partly cloudy Wednesday night.

Temperatures Wednesday will warm into the upper 30s, but into the low 50s Thursday as sunshine returns. Cloud cover is expected to increase again Friday ahead of a storm system that’ll impact most of the Midwest and Great Lakes through the weekend.

On average, winter months tend to see more cloud cover than any other time of year due to a lower sun angle in the atmosphere and cooler temperatures. The shorter days mean less opportunity for the atmosphere to mix and warm, leading to cloud cover sticking around longer. As the sun angle grows higher late Winter and Spring, the frequent cloudy days become fewer giving us more sunshine during the afternoon hours.