Cold April:

It goes without saying that spring has been on quite the vacation during the month of April, In fact, 18 of April’s 26 days at the Rockford International Airport has registered a below-average high, leaving us with an average monthly high of 54.9°.

To compare, that sits roughly 4° below average. Despite plenty of sun on Tuesday, an organized northwest wind kept high temperatures in the lower 50s. As I mentioned in previous post, it does seem like were on track to hold onto this below-average pattern into the beginning of May.

Cloudier Wednesday:

As for our Wednesday, the day kicks off with another Freeze Warning. This time, it’s for all of our counties in northern Illinois until 8AM. While temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s, the lighter winds will at least help with our wind chills numbers. The best chance to get in on some sunshine will be early on in the day as clouds are expected to increase.

Along with the cloud cover does come a chance for a late-day sprinkle/shower, but nothing too significant. Winds today will be coming off of Lake Michigan, allowing cooler air to spill across the region. As of a result, high temperatures for most will struggle to make it out of the 40s. We keep the cloud cover overnight, as well as the chance for a passing shower or two. Temperatures are expected to fall in the low 30s by sunrise Thursday.

Showers Return Thursday:

A weak disturbance sliding in tomorrow will bring a better opportunity for showers. Tomorrow won’t be an all-out washout as breaks in the activity are likely. However, shower chances are to increase again during the second half of the day. This activity, much like that to be witnessed Wednesday night into early Thursday, will be quite light. Drier conditions are expected to move in for the end of the work week, with highs climbing closer to normal in the lower 60s. 60s will be the name of the game into the weekend, with rain chances being best during the day on Saturday.