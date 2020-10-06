Clouds and haze increase Monday night ahead of approaching cold front

Frost Monday morning didn’t last long as we had wall to wall sunshine during much of Monday afternoon. The sun helped warm temperatures in the low 60s area wide, reaching the forecast high of 63 degrees in Rockford.

Cloud cover did increase, though, just before sunset ahead of a surface cold front and mid-level trough. Mixed in with the cloud cover there was quite a bit of haze and smoke from wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming. Skies will remain partly cloudy during the night, and the combination of the cloud cover and southerly winds will keep temperatures in the mid 40s. No threat for frost is expected Tuesday morning.

Winds will remain from the West Tuesday which means temperatures will actually warm, rather than cool, here in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Highs Tuesday are expected to rise into the low 70s. The cold front will come through dry as there is a very dry air mass over the Midwest. Partly cloudy skies from Monday evening will give way to more sunshine during afternoon Tuesday.