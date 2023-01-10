We were gifted with some sunshine to our skies yet again Tuesday morning and afternoon. The next few days thicker cloud cover will return. We could finally see sunshine work its way back in for the first half of the weekend. Tuesday afternoon a few areas like Galena and Monroe only had temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, but the majority of the Stateline actually saw temperatures rise into the lower to even mid 40s.

Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the lower 30s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than where we should be. There is a slight chance of freezing drizzle overnight, but the main system will stay to our northwest and north of the Stateline. There is a Winter Weather Advisory around the La Crosse Wisconsin area. This weekend was a few degrees cooler than average but Monday above normal temperatures returned, and that pattern is going to continue. Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 40s Wednesday afternoon, but we will sit under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday afternoon wind gusts were around 15 mph. Winds will continue to die down overnight which could allow for some patchy fog to develop again. Winds are really going to increase by Thursday, where gusts during the afternoon will be around 25-30 mph.

January’s average monthly rainfall total at the Chicago Rockford International Airport is 1.60″, so far, we’ve seen 0.46″. An active pattern looks to return by mid-January, so we’ll see that number increase. Compare that to the downtown Los Angeles area, they have already exceeded their monthly total in the first nine days of the month by reaching 3.97″! More rain is expected to fall on the west coast.

The low-pressure system Thursday will pass through southern Illinois keeping the majority of the rain east and southward of the Stateline. We still could see a little bit of mixed precipitation on Thursday. Our best chance of rain will hold off until early next week on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

We will see temperatures cool down towards the end of the work week on Thursday and Friday we’ll be down to the mid to lower 30s. Temperatures will be quick to rebound though. By Sunday temperatures are back into the lower 40s. Monday and Tuesday temperatures should be in the mid 40s.