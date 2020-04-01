Clouds Give Way to a Sunny Start to April

March is finally in the books everyone. With that said, welcome to April! During the month of April, Rockford sees the return of 60s for average highs, and less chances for snowfall. However, April can pull a fast one on you as we saw last year with the late-April snow. I think it would be a mean joke if I said there was snow in the forecast for today. Fortunately, there is not. In fact, we are looking at the complete opposite of a winter-like forecast, with some sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Cloudy skies limited our high yesterday to only 42°, which was our coolest high in Rockford since March 23rd (40°). Breaking down today’s forecast, more sunshine, and a wind shift to the southeast will result in temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. A few more clouds should fill in by mid-day, so the sunny skies we have this morning will turn partly sunny later on. Now, let’s turn our attention to the weak disturbance that is pushing through central Iowa this morning. Right now, this disturbance is bringing light shower activity to the east half of Iowa. These showers are tracking into a region that is still feeling the affects of the high pressure system that is north of the Great Lakes With that said, an afternoon spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out for our areas closer to the Mississippi River.

If you thought seeing the 50s again was great, how about highs in the 60s for both Thursday and Friday. You heard me! So far this week, we have been subjected to a dry weather pattern. Thankfully, this dry stretch of weather aims to continue through the day tomorrow. Skies at the start of our Thursday will be partly cloudy across the area, then we’ll see mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon as cloud cover increases from the west-southwest. Models this morning were consistent on holding off our first rain chances for the week until the Thursday night and Friday morning time frame. A better chance for showers arrives Friday night ahead of an approaching cold front.