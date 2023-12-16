A weak system spiraling slowly over E. Iowa resulted in a gloomy and rainy start to the weekend.

As expected, rainfall amounts were minor, with most landing in the .10″ to .20″ range. As this storm system transfers its energy to a developing low over Florida, showers will slowly taper off into the night. However, clouds hang tight overnight, leaving a bit of moisture trapped near the surface. This could result in the potential for patchy fog Sunday morning.

While clouds are to blanket our skies Sunday, we can’t fully rule out filtered sun during the afternoon. Temperatures won’t change much from where they sat this afternoon, landing in the low 40s. From there, our attention will then turn to a strong cold front. One that drops through the area Sunday night. It won’t have much precipitation with it, but it will bring us our next taste of winter. Behind the frontal passage, a strong northwesterly wind will develop.

This will help limit high temperatures to the upper 20s, close to 30°. In addition to the colder temperatures, wind chill values may remain in the teens throughout the day. Overnight lows will fall into the teens by Tuesday morning.

Thankfully, this cold snap is brief as highs make their way back into the low 30s Tuesday, and then low to mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday.