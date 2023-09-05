The cloud cover Tuesday afternoon kept temperatures from reaching the 90s with most holding steady in the middle to upper 80s, and heat index values in the low 90s. While there won’t be a big drop in temperatures tonight, cooler weather does arrive by the middle to end of the week.

There were a few isolated showers that moved across northwest Illinois, fizzing out before reaching Rockford during the afternoon. A few more sprinkles and light showers are currently moving through parts of the region. These will last through sunset with a greater risk for thunderstorms overnight.

These storms will be tied to a cold front and area of low pressure currently over Minnesota and Iowa. As the front moves through, thunderstorms will slowly increase in coverage but remain somewhat isolated moving across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The storms should move in after 11pm and be out early Wednesday. There remains a low-end risk for a few stronger storms capable of producing gusty winds. Temperatures Tuesday night will only fall into the low 70s, rising close to 80 degrees Wednesday.