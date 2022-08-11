A cold front came through early Thursday morning but temperatures were still able to rebound back into the upper 70s and low 80s, officially reaching 81 degrees in Rockford. Skies were quick to turn partly cloudy once the cold front and cloud cover passed, with clearing skies developing Thursday evening.

High pressure settling in to the north Thursday night will shift east over the Great Lakes Friday afternoon. As it does a warm front will slowly lift towards northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, increasing cloud cover through the morning.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through much of Friday afternoon, holding temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A small chance for a sprinkle or light shower will be possible during the afternoon, but drier air near the surface may keep most locations dry. Any rain that does fall will remain light and likely only add up to a few hundredths of an inch. We’ll hang on to the cloud cover through much of Friday evening before the warm front passes Saturday, bringing temperatures into the low 80s Saturday afternoon.

Another cold front Saturday night will bring temperatures back down for Sunday before high pressure moves in early next week. Temperatures through next week are expected to remain in the upper 70s, to right around 80 degrees.