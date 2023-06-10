Temperatures just before sunrise Saturday dipped into the low to mid 50s but will warm quickly through the morning and afternoon. Highs are forecast to reach the low to mid 80s.

Cloud cover will slowly be on the increase during the day, turning skies mostly cloudy by the evening. As a cold front moves in from the north and low pressure from the west moisture will gradually increase through the evening. A sprinkle or two is possible during the evening, but a better chance for light rain will develop around Midnight. Light to steady showers will continue through sunrise Sunday with skies then drying out by the afternoon.

While some much-needed rain will fall area wide, rainfall totals look to fall short of anything that would help bring us out of the dry and moderate drought conditions. Rainfall totals are expected to range from roughly a quarter of an inch, up to half an inch. Drier air moving in during the afternoon Sunday should help to clear skies out through the evening.

North to northwest winds will increase Sunday, at times gusting 25-30 mph. Temperatures will also be quite a bit cooler than Saturday with numbers struggling to make it out of the 60s. Skies will dry out by late afternoon, with mostly clear skies Sunday night. Temperatures into Monday morning will dip into the mid-40s.