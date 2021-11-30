Clouds increase Tuesday night ahead of quick moving storm system; Highs back in the 50s for the start of December

Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed well above the forecast high, reaching the low 50s area wide thanks to an abundance of sunshine and westerly winds. Skies remain clear through much of the evening, but increasing cloud cover can be expected through the night as low pressure moves into the Midwest.

That low is currently moving out of southern Canada into far North Dakota, and will remain well north of the Stateline. Even though it remains to the north, it will pull a warm front through the region during the day Wednesday.

As a result, temperatures will once again warm into the low 50s for the first day of December and the first day of Meteorological Winter! Meteorological Winter consists of the three month period of December, January and February which are climatologically the coldest three months out of the year, but it looks like the chill may be in short supply, at least for the first few days of the month.

Cloud cover early Wednesday will also bring a chance for a few light showers around sunrise, possibly mixed in with a little sleet as temperatures start off right near freezing. No accumulations of sleet or ice are expected, and the rain should only last through mid-morning.

Winds will increase behind the departing warm front during the afternoon, gusting to around 25 mph. The forecast high for Wednesday is currently 52 degrees. Strong winds in the jet stream will continue to howl from the northwest through Thursday before relaxing just a bit into the day Friday. Thursday may start out with a few clouds, but we should see partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. A cold front will pass Thursday afternoon, but before that highs on Thursday are expected to warm into the mid to upper 50s.