Clouds Increase Tuesday Night as Warmer Air Moves into the Midwest

An incoming warm front Tuesday night will not only bring the return of 60 degree temperatures, but also an increase in cloud cover during the overnight Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday evening will dip into the low to mid 30s before rising a few degrees during the morning Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon, ahead of an increasing chance for rain and thunder late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected for northern Illinois or southern Wisconsin, but a few heavier downpours are possible.

Temperatures behind the warm front were very warm with readings in the 70s across the central and northern Plains Tuesday. It’s possible that highs Wednesday, locally, could get close to 70 degrees, however, cloud cover and isolated showers may limit some of that potential. As the warm front shifts east Tuesday night it looks to settle very close to the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. South of the front temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s, but north of the front temperatures may not make it out of the 50s.

Right now it looks like highs in north-central Illinois should be able to at least reach the low to mid 60s, but then drop to the north. However, if we hang on to an abundance of cloud cover and showers through the morning and afternoon our high will fall short of the 64 degrees right now I have forecast. If, on the other hand, cloud cover and showers are limited then temperatures will warm during the afternoon.