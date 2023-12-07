Temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to an abundance of sunshine! It’s the first time the sun has come out in the last six days as our skies have been filled with cloud cover. This limited how far temperatures were able to rise during the afternoon, or how far temperatures were able to fall during the overnight.

High pressure Thursday afternoon will continue into Friday as southwest winds increase, gusting to around 25 mph. Moisture will also increase which will lead to both an increase in cloud cover and the chance for rain showers late Friday night.

A cold front moving in from the west Friday evening will pass through the Stateline Saturday morning. Temperatures Friday will warm into the middle 50s, despite the increasing cloud cover. It’s possible that highs may warm a little further, coming close to 60 degrees. This, of course, will all be dependent on cloud cover. The record high for December 8th is 60 degrees set back in 1980.

Light rain, or even just drizzle to start, will begin shortly after 9pm/10pm Friday, increasing to heavier rain showers after Midnight. The rain will be at its heaviest point likely between Midnight and 4am, winding down through Saturday morning. Rainfall totals will reach close to half an inch, although some locations could receive three quarters of an inch.

Most of the rain will be done once the front passes Saturday afternoon. Winds will increase from the west with gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures will fall from the 40s early in the day, down into the 30s by evening. A few flurries or light snow showers can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. Highs on Sunday will warm to the mid-30s.