Sunshine returned once again Tuesday bringing temperatures into the mid-30s. While the sun will set on a mostly clear sky Tuesday evening, cloud cover is beginning to move in from the west. This will turn our skies mostly cloudy through the night.

With the clouds there have been a few flurries showing up on radar over the Plains, however, not much of that has actually been reaching the surface. High pressure has resulted in a very dry air mass over the Midwest. Any precipitation that does move east with the cloud cover would be light and pass south of I-80.

Despite the cloud cover, overnight lows will still fall into the low to mid 20s but will rise into the upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.