Clouds return Tuesday as showers pass to the southwest

A quieter pattern lies ahead as high pressure, both at the surface and aloft, remains in control across the Great Lakes and Midwest. This will help keep winds from the east and northeast, while holding dew point temperatures in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s.

Skies are mostly clear Monday evening but an approaching upper level disturbance from the west will quickly move through Iowa and into west-central Illinois by Tuesday morning. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms from the disturbance will also move across Iowa but should take on a more southeast track, following the higher instability into central Illinois by morning. While an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon on Tuesday, it does appear that the highest chance for any precipitation will remain to the west and southwest (at least the highest risk for thunderstorm activity).

Cloud cover increases during the day which will have a little bit of an impact on our temperatures for the afternoon. Highs still look to rise into the low 80s, however. High pressure will then move back in Tuesday night, sticking around through Thursday. This will leave us with sun-filled skies for the afternoon with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows dipping into the 50s. Wednesday night/Thursday morning appears to be the coolest with overnight lows in the low 50s area wide.