Temperatures took quite the tumble Saturday following a strong cold front that passed through during the morning. This brought temperatures that were in the 40s early in the morning, down into the 30s by the afternoon.

The colder air and blustery northwest winds Saturday night left us with plenty of cloud cover Sunday afternoon. Afternoon temperatures struggled to make it above the mid-30s, falling below average once again.

Dry and sinking air behind a departing weak area of low pressure did allow some of the cloud cover to clear out near northwest Illinois, but now that the sun has set it is likely we will see these clouds fill back in through the night.

This is due to an inversion developing, where the air temperature near the surface cools faster than the air above. When this occurs, it can trap moisture near the surface making it hard for low clouds to clear. This looks to be the case Sunday night keeping steady temperatures through most of the night. Now, if we do end up seeing skies clear by Monday morning temperatures will likely drop close to 20 degrees, with a few locations possibly in the teens – especially out west. It looks like we will see partly cloudy to partly sunny skies Monday afternoon with temperatures back into the middle and upper 30s.