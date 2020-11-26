Clouds stick around as rain moves out Wednesday evening – Cloudy skies into Thanksgiving

The last bit of rain has moved out of the Stateline Wednesday evening, leaving cloudy skies in its wake. While some drizzle, or even a few sprinkles, can’t be ruled out through the remainder of the evening, our skies will stay cloudy through the night and into Thanksgiving Day morning. Rainfall totals over one inch were very common across much of the area with Rockford picking up 1.06 inches between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Low pressure passing to the south Wednesday will continue to pull further east into Indiana through the night. Winds will lighten up as the low pulls further away and this could allow fog to redevelop through the night, into Thanksgiving morning. High pressure moves in from the west Thursday, but with moisture still lingering near the surface the cloud cover may be slow to clear. This will likely limit just how far temperatures climb for the afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 40s. But even the forecast high of 48 degrees is still a handful of degrees above average.

Drier air does settle in a little more Thursday night which will help turn our skies partly cloudy. A cold front comes through Friday morning, but will come through dry. Skies will remain partly cloudy during the afternoon with temperatures remaining in the mid 40s.