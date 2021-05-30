Clouds stick around for Memorial Day – Mostly dry conditions continue

Cloud cover continues to increase Sunday evening as a few very light showers approach from the west. Those showers are encountering a dry air mass thanks to high pressure centered over the Great Lakes. High temperatures Sunday warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s, but dew points remained in the mid 30s.

The showers out west will continue to fizzle and weaken as they near the Mississippi River. There is a little increase in moisture after sunset but likely not enough to bring, or hold on to, any measurable rainfall to the Stateline during the overnight. Outside of a sprinkle or very light shower, most will remain dry during the night. Temperatures will also be much more mild than the last two frosty mornings when overnight lows dipped into the low 30s in some spots. Temperatures when you wake up Monday will start out in the low 50s.

There will likely be some breaks in the cloud cover during the morning as the disturbance out west passes to our east. But another low working down from the Northern Plains Monday afternoon will help bring back some of the cloud cover across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Southwest winds will also increase, gusting 20-25 mph. Temperatures on Monday will reach the low to mid 70s.

Not much for rain is expected for Memorial Day as most of the rain, and thunderstorms, remain north in Wisconsin. In fact, there is a marginal risk for a few stronger storms in central and northern Wisconsin Monday afternoon and evening. For us only a slight chance for a shower or two during the late afternoon and evening. Dry skies continue once again for Monday night with overnight lows sitting in the low to mid 50s.