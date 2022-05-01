The entire Stateline was under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of seeing severe weather yesterday. Saturday’s severe weather outcome was spot on with everything the First Warn Weather Team was informing everyone for days. The National Weather Service confirmed two brief tornado touchdowns in the Stateline. There was wind damage, hail, a few flood reports, and funnel cloud sightings as well.



It was an all hands on deck event where Meteorologists Savanna Brito and Joey Marino were out in the field chasing and warning people about the storms through social media, and Meteorologists Candice King and Jordan Wolfe were in house warning people on the air and reporting on damage.



For rainfall totals yesterday, Rockford received 0.95” so just under an inch of rain. There were areas that saw a little bit of localized flooding and will likely still be puddles and some water in low lying areas Sunday. We’re still tracking lots of cloud cover from Saturday’s system, this could pop a few showers, but not a measurable rain.

We did see temperatures warm up on Friday and Saturday ahead of the system, but now we are back to a slightly below average pattern. Daytime highs will only be in the mid 50s in most areas Sunday, then the remainder of the week, we’ll be in the 50s with a few days right around the 60 degree mark.

The good news is, the weather pattern calms down after an active start to the weekend. The next chance of rain holds off until Monday night into Tuesday.



Winds are still going to be gusting up to 35mph Sunday before we start to see them come back down a little bit Sunday night and Monday.

Wednesday is looking like the best day with temperatures in the upper 50s and some sunshine finally returning.