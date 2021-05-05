Clouds thicken Wednesday night as light rain showers move in Thursday morning

Wednesday morning started off a little on the chilly side with temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 30s in a few locations; Rockford’s low temperature fell to 41 degrees. Despite the cooler start high temperatures were quick to warm during the afternoon, rising into the low to mid 60s.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Wednesday evening as clouds increase from an area of low pressure currently moving out of South Dakota. Light showers have developed ahead of the low, but are having a hard time reaching the surface thanks to dry air in place from Illinois, Wisconsin to Iowa. Further west over the Plains, severe thunderstorms have developed but will not be a cause for concern for us.

The rain will hold off until after Midnight, well after Midnight, but will last through the morning commute Thursday. Heavy rain is not expected but some of the higher rain totals could come to close to a few tenths of an inch. Right now the more favored area for those totals appears to be around the state line.

We’ll hold on to the rain chance through mid-morning with skies staying mostly cloudy for the afternoon. An isolated shower can’t be ruled during the afternoon, but not everyone will see additional rain. Another disturbance moving in late Thursday night could bring a quick sprinkle or light shower towards Friday morning. Friday is looking mostly dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.