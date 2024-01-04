Clouds stuck around from start to finish Wednesday as a cold front made it’s way through. That now marks 20 straight days where the Stateline has observed more clouds than sunshine.

And with the way the forecast is shaping up, it seems that trend is set to carry on into week’s end. As previously mentioned, the next two days feature the best chance for sunshine as our weather pattern turns more active in the days that follow.

However, moisture stuck in the low-levels of the atmosphere has been rather tough to break over the past few days, which is why I think today will feature a mixture of clouds and sun.

Temperature-wise, expect highs in the low 30s. We hold onto a mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday afternoon with highs ending up a few degrees warmer. Snow-fall wise, we’ve got two opportunities that we’re keeping an eye on. One that will bring scattered snow showers and minor accumulations Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon.

The second, which has been the head of discussions, aims to arrive Monday into Tuesday night. In a similar fashion to yesterday, there are still plenty of uncertainties that exist. Why? Well, a good reason being the storm system is still in the process of crossing the Pacific Ocean.

We won’t have a better sampling of the system until the upper-level wave landfall on the lower 48. What we do know is the timing, as well as what the biggest impacts will be.

What still remains uncertain will stay uncertain until the weekend is the exact track of the storm and snowfall totals. That’s why it’s going to be very important to stay up to date and monitor the forecast as the day of the event approaches.

Please stay away from clickbait posts. Make sure you are getting your information from a trusted source such as the First Warn Weather Team and the National Weather Service!