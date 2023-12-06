We’re only 5 days into December and the Rockford Airport has already observed more cloudy days than during the entire month of November.

Unfortunately, improvements will be slow to filter in, meaning cloud cover hangs tight for a good chunk of the daylight hours Wednesday.

Despite today’s cloudy outlook, high pressure sitting over the Midwest may throw enough dry air our way for a few more peeks of afternoon sun.

That, along with a wind shift to the southwest should allow highs to get close to the 40° mark. Winds increase overnight, becoming quite breezy at times.

Tonight’s breeze will help provide a warmer base for temperatures tomorrow, landing us in the low 30s. From there, temperatures are expected to SOAR into the low 50s by Thursday afternoon. If you are trying to do the math, tomorrow’s forecast high of 52° lands 15° above early-December standards.

In even better news, Thursday’s warmth comes with plenty of sun. Something that hasn’t been said since November 29th, a whopping 7 days ago. Friday features highs in the upper 50s, but more in the way of cloud cover as clouds increase into Friday evening.