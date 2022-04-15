Recapping Thursday’s Wind:

Birds were flying sideways, and many loose objects were being blown around thanks to the blustery conditions Thursday afternoon. Most, if not all of our local airports registered a peak wind gust between 45-55 mph.

The top wind report coming in from the Rockford Airport at 54 mph, followed by Galena with a 52 mph gust. Although we do keep a decent breeze over the holiday weekend, winds won’t nearly be as strong as what was felt on Thursday. Tagging along with the wind is literally a mixed basket of everything, including sunshine, cooler-than-average temperatures, and the potential for a few snowflakes (say what???).

Cloudy, Cool, Friday:

The passage of a secondary cold front will bring the chance for a few sprinkles, or even a flurry or two to kick off this Friday. As the front continues to sink southward, our chances will quickly come to an end, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky. Although not a strong, winds will still be capable of gusting up to 25 to 30 mph, especially during the late-morning and early-afternoon hours. Highs will hover around the 50-degree mark once again. Skies will gradually clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Easter Weekend:

Winds change to the northwest on Saturday, which will bring our high temperatures down by a few degrees. Highs will peak in the upper 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. With the chilly wind around the area, wind chills will likely be stuck in the 30s. So if you plan to be outside, make sure to have a jacket or a sweatshirt nearby.

The dry conditions from Saturday look to carry on into the first half of Easter Sunday. A weak system sliding to the north of the area will help clouds increase into the afternoon, with a few light rain showers moving in shortly after. Temperatures remain 10 to 15 degrees below-average, with highs for most topping out in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s by Monday morning, allowing for a few snowflakes to mix in before conditions dry out.