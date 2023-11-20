Cloudy Monday:

An area of low pressure lifting in from the deep south states will be the focus of attention for the early portions of Thanksgiving week. This is why the Stateline is waking up to a blanket of clouds early Monday morning. Clouds look to remain firmly in place from start to finish, so don’t expect there to be much if any sunshine throughout the day.

Along with today’s cloudy outlook does come a chance for a widely-scattered shower or two during the afternoon and evening. Today will also be rather breezy, with easterly winds topping out between 25-30 mph. For those traveling for the upcoming holiday, traveling on north or south roadways may be a bit bumpy.

Timing Out The Rain:

As this system lifts into the Ohio Valley, moisture surging out ahead of it will result in an increase in rain chances overnight. Showers become likely, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s. Forecast models continue to show a round of cold air being generated ahead of the polar cold front, which may result in a mix of rain and wet snow.

This is for areas north and east of Rockford. Precipitation overall looks to come to an end before noon, leaving a mostly cloudy sky and a bit of a breeze for Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will fall from the upper 40s today to the low 40s Tuesday.Totals will be highest the further south you live, with most landing in between .20″-.40″. As the low pulls away, conditions will dry out into Wednesday, with highs peaking in the upper 30s.