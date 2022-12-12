Cloudy Month So Far:

For the most part, high temperatures in Rockford have landed above-average since the beginning of December. However, things over in the cloud cover department have gotten quite boring during this stretch. I say that because 8 of December’s 11 days have come in with an average cloud cover value of 80% or higher, which does include the last 3 days. Unfortunately, that trend unfortunately is set to carry on into the new work week as our weather pattern remains relatively active moving forward.

Clouds Don’t Budge:

If there was any chance for us to see a few peeks of sunshine, it would be late in the day. Otherwise, we can expect skies to remain filled with clouds from start to finish. Like Saturday and Sunday, highs for most will peak in the upper 30s, with a spot or two briefly touching the 40-degree mark. Low-level moisture in our atmosphere will keep skies mostly cloudy overnight into Tuesday morning, with temperatures falling into the low 30s.

Next Storm System:

Clouds remain in place Tuesday as our next potent system takes shape over the midsection of the United States. Like the last dynamic late-fall storm system to pass on through the Midwest, this will be a rain-maker for the most part. However, accumulating snow will be likely on the northern side of the deepening low, with the high potential for significant severe weather residing across the deep south.

As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed a good chunk of northern Louisiana under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather. In the warm sector of this powerful storm system, damaging winds and tornadoes (some strong) will be the biggest concerns, followed by large hail and heavy rainfall.

Back home, rain aims to develop late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, becoming a bit more widespread into Tuesday night. It’s also during this time in which the pressure at the surface will tighten up, allowing this activity to become wind-driven. As previously mentioned, the focus for severe weather will be well to the south.

However, a few rumbles of thunder from time to time is not out of the question. When it comes to temperatures, highs will peak in the low 40s Tuesday, with a slow rise in temperatures expected into Wednesday. That will place us close to the 50-degree mark by Wednesday afternoon. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to enjoy the warmth as rain will be likely for much of the day. From there, temperatures will drop, becoming cold enough for a light wintry mix Wednesday night into Thursday.