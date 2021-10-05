Cloudy Skies Linger, Rain Chances Not Too Far Behind

Cloud Cover Lingers:

It’s no lie when I say that we’ve endured a cloudy stretch of weather as of late. In fact, the average cloud cover at the Rockford International Airport has been at or above 90% since Saturday. For those that are looking for less clouds and more sunshine, I’m sorry to say that the sunshine will be hard to come by.

With a pretty expansive area of high pressure sitting over the Great Lakes, winds throughout the day will be out of the northeast. This will help transport a good amount of low-level moisture off of Lake Michigan, allowing this morning’s cloud cover to stick around well into the afternoon hours. As of a result, high temperatures will also be impacted, with most if not all spots topping out in the low 70s. Moving forward, 70s will be the name of the game. However, this above-average trend does come with a few rain chances.

Jet Lifts North:

With the jet stream well to our north, an upper-level low over the deep south will have nothing to “steer” so to speak. This will leave it to just meander over the Southern Plains and the Midwest over the next couple of days. Guidance does indicate that this upper-level low will slowly drift to the north, allowing moisture to increase during the day on Wednesday.

Upcoming Rain Chances:

Mixed sunshine early Wednesday morning will give way to an increase in cloud cover by the afternoon, with a small chance for a few scattered showers quick to follow. However, it does look like the more structured rain chance with this system holds off until Thursday as the surface low swings into the region. As for rainfall potential, forecast models continue to show most of our spots picking up half an inch or more between Wednesday and Thursday. Of course, such a scenario would be warmly welcomed, considering the fact that we received a little over an inch this past weekend.