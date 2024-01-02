Even though brief, it was nice to see a few hours of sunshine Tuesday morning. The clearing allowed temperatures to dip into the low 20s, with wind chills briefly falling into the low teens across the region.

But as quick as the skies were to clear out, they were quick to build back in with cloud cover by the afternoon. This resulted in temperatures holding in the low 30s for highs during the afternoon.

Cloudy skies will continue through Tuesday evening as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest. This will help shift our winds from the west and southwest, to the northwest late in the evening. Temperatures will hold steady through evening in the upper 20s and low 30s but with the breeze wind chills will stay in the teens and low 20s.

Freezing drizzle may also develop over the next few hours, lasting into early Wednesday morning. There has been a gradual increase in moisture during the afternoon and evening and this has caused visibility in a few locations to drop slightly.

While fog isn’t expected, the drop in visibility suggests that we may soon begin to see some mist and/or drizzle start to develop. With surface temperatures currently below freezing the risk for freezing drizzle remains. This could potentially cause some slick conditions through Wednesday morning. If you’re out either late tonight or early Wednesday and notice drizzle on your windshield it’ll likely be freezing drizzle. And if the road surface appears to have a little bit of a shine to it, it could actually be a thin glaze of ice. The chance for freezing drizzle to develop does remain low, but it is still there, nonetheless.