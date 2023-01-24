Dry Tuesday:

The only issue with today’s forecast is the potential for a slick spot or two thanks to the freezing drizzle that moved through overnight. Otherwise, we can expect another dry but mostly cloudy day. With cloud cover remaining firmly in place for a majority of the day, temperatures will only climb a few degrees, landing in the low to mid 30s.

But when you factor in today’s light wind out of the west-southwest, it will feel more like the 20s this afternoon. Much of the overnight hours also remains dry under a mostly cloudy sky. However, light snow chances will be ramping up towards daybreak as our next storm system glides across the midsection of the U.S.

Next Storm System:

As of this morning, winter weather alerts span from western New Mexico up to the U.S/Canadian border in northern Maine. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for counties directly south of our forecast area, with a winter storm warning in place further downstate. Whether they plan on pushing the winter weather advisory into our neck of the woods is still up in the air.

Locally, light snow moves in shortly before or around daybreak, lasting well into the day. It’s because of this that you’ll need to implement extra time into your morning routine as slippery travel will be a big possibility. As the low tracks into the Ohio Valley and southern Great Lakes, expect snow to decrease in intensity sometime during the early to mid afternoon hours.

Models have remained very consistent in placing the highest snowfall totals across central and southern Illinois, as well as central Indiana. However, like most of the systems we’ve experienced this winter, we’ll end up on the short end of the stick. Most will be able to pick up 1″ to 2″, with slightly higher totals along and south of Interstate 88. Thursday features a few flurries early on, with cloudy skies remaining overhead during the afternoon.

More Snow Chances:

Following Wednesday’s snow-maker, there will be a few more opportunities for light snow this week. A phrase probably Stateline snow-lovers have been WAITING to hear all winter. Snow chances return with a cold front on Friday, then again late Saturday night into Sunday.

Behind both systems, a blast of Arctic air will settle in, dropping temperatures below late-January and early-February standards. Highs by the end of the weekend fall into the teens, with overnight lows registering in the single-digits. Mother nature has been very kind to us since the new year began, giving us 19 above-average days.

But as the famous saying goes “what goes up must come down”.