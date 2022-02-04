Cold and breezy through tomorrow; warmer next week

The winter storm that impacted many parts of the Midwest down through Texas this week has not directly had any impacts on us, but has still helped to keep our temperatures cooler than they otherwise would have been without the snow. This is because of the Southerly wind that we had Friday afternoon, bringing the colder air in place from the fresh snowpack up to the Stateline. Typically we think of a Southerly wind as a warmer wind, but not this time around. We had some light snow showers move through the Stateline with the passage of a weak frontal boundary, and skies are now clearing behind it. Temperatures tonight under those clear skies will drop into the low single digits and near zero for many.

Here in Rockford, temperatures reach down near zero with below zero wind chills.

Wind chills at their lowest point could get to -10° or -15°, particularly before 6AM.

Wind chills tomorrow afternoon “warm” slightly into the single digits, but at least they will be above zero.

This is due to the breezy South wind for the afternoon. That wind will be caused by a strong pressure gradient between the high and low pressure systems shown below. Wind wants to flow from high to low, and the tighter pressure gradients cause winds to be stronger. This will be the case on Saturday, causing winds to come out of the South at around 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Potential gusts for the afternoon look quite strong, peaking at about 25 or 30 mph close to 3PM. These winds will make the temperatures feel much colder than they actually are.

Overall, tomorrow gets up into the 20s, but the chill remains in the air from the stronger wind.

Tomorrow evening, there is a slight chance for flurries as another shortwave passes through, but this will be nothing more than a few flurries to a quick dusting.

Looking beyond the short term, temperatures warm up quite quickly into the middle of next week. We have a few more days near or below average, but temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday look to be nearly 10 degrees above average.

Besides the couple chances for snow showers Saturday and Sunday, we remain pretty quiet for the short term with the quick warm up into the middle of the week. We are back near average with a few more slight chances for precipitation late next week.

To watch the full forecast from the 5PM newscast, click the video below: