After a sun-filled day, we are seeing another cool night tonight with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop down into the 20s for the overnight low. Calmer winds will make wind chills not as much of a factor, but you will want an extra layer if you head out the door tomorrow morning!

Easter Sunday looks to stay dry at least for most of the day! Clouds increase through the afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid-40s. Rain chances begin for the early evening, transitioning to snow showers overnight.

We can time out those rain and snow showers with Futurecast. Rain showers start late Sunday night, by around 6PM. These rain showers transition to snow by around 9PM or 10PM as colder air slides in.

By the overnight hours, we are looking at potentially widespread and steady snow showers that last into the early morning on Monday.

As the air warms up Monday morning and afternoon, we are going to see snow transition back to rain. We will hold onto scattered rain chances through Monday afternoon and evening.

After these precipitation chances, we look to stay dry for Tuesday as high pressure slides in. Wednesday, another weather system comes in, brining widespread rain chances through the day and into Thursday morning.

After the rain chances for the end of the week, we are seeing warmer temperatures return for the weekend. The jet stream continues to lift North as we get Southerly flow for more than a few days. Temperatures surge into the 70s(!!) by next Saturday.

Even after this week is over, we are holding onto the chance for above normal temperatures, with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting a high probability we will see warmer than normal conditions for the 22nd through the 26th.

The 7-Day forecast shows cool and wet conditions for the beginning of the week, but warmer conditions arrive for the end of the week and next weekend.

For more details on you Easter Forecast and beyond, watch this video from the 6PM newscast.