After a 70-degree day yesterday, we almost reached that point again today in Rockford. Our temperatures topped out at 68° according to the Rockford Airport. Tonight, we cool down quite a bit into the 30s for our high temperature, as rain showers continue to grow in coverage and intensity.

Tomorrow, the rain showers continue and temperatures really don’t get very warm at all. We barely get into the 40s for the high temperature. It will also be quite breezy through the area with the rain showers.

We can time out the rain on Futurecast from tomorrow morning through Saturday morning. Rain showers spread in intensity through the night tonight into tomorrow morning and afternoon. By mid-afternoon, rain showers are very widespread and soaking showers, with some pockets of heavier rain possible. Into Friday night and early Saturday morning, there are some periods of light mixed precipitation possible. Rain moves out and we dry out into the day on Saturday.

With this system, we could see up to a half inch to an inch of precipitation fall across much of the Stateline.

This would be good news for us across the Stateline, as many of us are still in drought conditions, carrying a deficit from last year into this year with a prolonged period of below average precipitation.

After this system moves out, the Jet Stream is suggesting a pattern for a quick warm up into Sunday and Monday before another wet and rainy system comes through toward the middle of next week.

The full 7-Day Forecast is shaping up to have wet and rainy weather separated by a quick warm up into the 60s to kick off spring.

For more details on this forecast, watch this clip from the 5PM newscast: