Highs this afternoon were quite a bit cooler than they were Thursday afternoon, following the cold front last night. The cooler air mass continues to settle in, leading to some of our coldest overnight lows in over a month. We fall all the way to the low teens tonight, as winds remain strong from the WNW. Wind chills will drop down near zero for most of the night. A few flurries remain possible, but this will be a very dry snow if we see anything.

Wind chills will be as low as -5°F at times overnight tonight.

Tomorrow will remain cold and blustery, with highs only reaching the mid-20s for the afternoon high. That is cooler than our normal low temperatures this time of year! A few flurries remain possible as well through the afternoon as winds remain strong, gusting to 30 mph.

There is just enough moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere to produce a few possible flurries tonight through much of tomorrow. There is not a lot of moisture, so this will be a very dry snow if we see any.

Gusty winds remain possible throughout the weekend, with potential wind gusts up close to 30-35 mph now through Saturday evening before we start seeing calmer winds for Sunday.

Sunday also starts the first day of the warming trend, as we are back in the upper 30s and 40s with a bit more sunshine, and then upper 40s Monday followed by 50s Tuesday. Normal high temperatures this time of year are closer to the upper 40s, so we will see a few days at or above normal/

After a couple cold nights, we will feel much more like spring for the majority of the week ahead. Our next rain chances come in Tuesday night through Friday.