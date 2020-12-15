Cold Blast Brings Coldest Temperatures Since Late-February

Remember when Rockford observed record warmth with highs in the mid to upper 50s last week? Feels like a distance memory huh? Especially with how cold it’s been as of recent. Although Monday featured tranquil weather, it ended up being quite a chilly day. Temperatures at the Rockford International Airport failed to reach the 30° mark for first time in 298 days! The last time high temperatures fell shy of the 30° mark was all the way back on February 20th! As you prepare for the day ahead, make sure to layer up before you step out the door.

While yesterday was quite cold, Tuesday morning features the coldest air of this most recent cold blast. The Stateline woke up to temperatures in the low to mid teens, with wind chills in the single-digits. In fact, Rockford’s low of 17° was the coolest morning temperature since Leap Day (February 29th). This cold start is once again a sign for things to come, as we’ll see similar high temperatures by the afternoon. Tuesday features a little more cloud cover, as a developing system slides off the lee-side of the Rocky mountains. With the jet stream draped to the south, this system is expected to track away from the Stateline, sliding into the southern plains by this evening. Under a mostly cloudy sky temperatures will hover on either side of the 30°, with wind chills sticking around the low to mid 20s. If you have any plans to be out and about later today, keep that heavier jacket with you because it’s going to be a bit chilly.

As mentioned above, the placement of the jet stream is going to take the developing low out west into the southern plains by Wednesday morning, and then lift it into the Ohio Valley soon after. While most if not all the snow remains to our east, hi-res models have been relatively consistent with a slim chance for a flurry or two to track into the Stateline early on Wednesday. Otherwise, cloud cover is expected to stick around into the middle of the work week, with high temperatures back in the low to mid 30s.

Once this storm system aims for the Mid-Atlantic region, the atmospheric set up will allow for big-time snowfall to occur in places like New York City, Philadelphia, and even Washington, D.C. As of this morning, the National Weather Service placed eastern West Virginia, the western half of Virginia, and a good portion of Pennsylvania under a Winter Storm Warning that will go into effect Wednesday morning. Surrounding areas, including those who live in southern New England, have been placed under a Winter Storm Watch. Models have hinted at south-central Pennsylvania, the Pocono Mountains, and northwest New Jersey seeing the most from this nor’easter, with up to two feet possible. Yes, you read that right. Two feet of snow. Time will tell, as this system is still in it’s developing stages.