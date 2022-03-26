After some snow showers last night, we are looking to remain dry for a few more days ahead. But temperatures will not be very warm, as we will continue to see below average temperatures for most of next week. Those cooler temperatures are already evident out there tonight, as we are down into the upper teens for the low temperature across the Stateline with those clearing skies allowing temperatures to drop a bit quicker.

Tomorrow, temperatures warm up a bit, but only top out in the mid-30s. This is still about 15° below normal for this time of year. Sunshine will help it to feel a bit warmer, but not much with a breezy Northwest wind.

Temperatures look to remain below average for the next few days, only reaching the 40s for most days. A bump in temperatures comes on Wednesday, but widespread rain showers accompany the warmth.

That brings us to this rainy system in question. There is a large trough in the jet stream that will bring us that weather system and rain chances over a few days.

This system is a very similar one to the last couple that brought us some rain last week. Initially, rain showers move in as the low pressure moves in and across the Stateline. We have a chance for some mixed precipitation on the back end of this system into Thursday, but it is something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Even after this weather system works out, we will still be under below average temperatures, per the Climate Prediction Center.

The 7 Day forecast is certainly highlighting those cooler temperatures with the overall dry conditions being separated by the weather system for the middle of the week.