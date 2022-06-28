After a few days only reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, the heat is beginning to build back in this afternoon under bright sunny blue skies. Temperatures are quick to rise into the mid-80s for the afternoon high. We will see a few passing clouds but no precipitation expected until late tonight.

Those rain showers begin to work in after 9PM tonight as a cold front approaches from the North. There is a severe weather risk across Central and Northern Wisconsin, so the biggest question mark is how long the line of storms will hold up. I do think an isolated shower and storm could come through later into the evening, but not anything too strong.

Behind the front, temperatures drop to the mid-60s as skies clear after the showers move out.

Winds are quick to flip around after the front, coming out of the Southwest again tomorrow, as temperatures rise up into the upper 80s for the high tomorrow. Dew points also rise into the 60s, so it will begin to feel humid again.

The cold front that comes through overnight tonight will stall out and lift back North as a warm front Wednesday into Thursday, so we continue the warming trend for a couple more days still before another cold front brings us a chance for showers and storms Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures remain in the 80s through the holiday weekend.

The 7-Day forecast remains a bit warmer, with our next chances for rain coming tonight and Thursday into Friday.