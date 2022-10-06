We had another sunny and warm day… to start. Temperatures warmed into the low 70s across the Stateline under plenty of sunshine, but a cold front quickly swept through and brought an increase in winds and clouds, and even a few showers and storms! Behind the front, temperatures tonight fall into the upper 30s. Winds remain fairly strong from the North, so it will feel quite chilly tomorrow morning!

We will start the day tomorrow clear and sunny. Despite that sunshine, temperatures only reach the low 50s. A strong Northerly wind along with this now much cooler air mass will help to keep a lid on our temperatures.

Tomorrow night into Saturday morning, temperatures quickly fall once again. This time, our overnight low could reach near the freezing mark, leading to the potential for some frost and even a hard freeze.

Due to the colder overnight lows, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for some of our Western counties in the Stateline. They have noted some spots could fall to the upper 20s, especially further out West. The watch lasts from Friday night into Saturday morning. The counties included in this watch are Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside.

If Rockford does indeed reach the forecast low of 32°, this would be the first time since April since we have seen a temperature so low.

Luckily, the early weekend chill does not hang around very long at all. By Sunday, our high temperature is back up close to normal for this time of year. We continue the warming trend into early next week, reaching the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. This also comes with our next chance for rain into the middle of the week.