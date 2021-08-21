Cold Front This Evening Sets The Stage for a Comfortable Sunday

Cooling Down Quick:

A cold front swinging in from the west has helped pop up a few light showers this evening. Thankfully, these have been spotty and brief in nature, and will more than likely come to an end around or shortly after sunset. Once this frontal boundary is through, conditions will dry out, resulting in a quick temperature drop overnight. Sunday begins on a cooler note, with most of our local airports falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. This cooler start to our Sunday will set the stage for a short-lived break from the heat and humidity before temps quickly climb again early next week.

Comfortable Sunday:

Sunday marks the final day of the Winnebago County Fair. Of the days the fair is running this year, Sunday in general looks like the best day weather-wise to go. Behind Saturday evening’s frontal passage, an area of high pressure quickly settles in. This will keep the sunshine around for the end of the weekend. High temperatures drop into the mid 80s Sunday afternoon, which is just slightly above average for late-August. Along with the cool down comes a drop in humidity, with dew points in the mid to upper 50s. That, along with a light northeasterly wind, will help make it feel comfortable for any late-weekend plans, like the Winnebago County Fair. Gates open at noon and close at 6PM.

August’s Full Moon:

Sunday night looks to begin on a dry note, making for a great opportunity to view August’s full moon. I’ll be honest with you. I had no idea that the full moon for August was also known as the “Sturgeon” moon until earlier this afternoon. But if you’re wondering why it is known as the “sturgeon” moon, it’s because this is historically the time of year when sturgeon are fished from the Great Lakes. Forecast-wise, we start off the night with a few passing clouds. Guidance then shows a little more cloud cover moving in after midnight, which is in response to a cluster of showers and thunderstorms that approach the region from the west. That’s why I think if you want to head outside and view the full moon, the earlier the better.